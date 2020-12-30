Union Bank gets shareholders nod to raise up to 6,800 crore

Union Bank gets shareholders nod to raise up to ₹6,800 crore1 min read . Updated: 30 Dec 2020, 06:15 PM IST
Union Bank gets shareholders nod to raise up to ₹6,800 cr
NEW DELHI : Shareholders of Union Bank of India on Wednesday approved the bank's proposal for raising up to ₹6,800 crore equity capital to fund business growth.
During the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM), the shareholders passed the special resolution with the requisite majority for raising capital through FPO (Follow-on Public Offering) /Rights or QIP (Qualified Institutional Placement) or preferential allotment, the bank said in a regulatory filing.
Post-Covid, re-skilling will be in focus at IT industry: Capgemini India CEO1 min read . 04:51 PM IST
Retail sector seek cut in customs duty on furniture in run-up to Budget3 min read . 03:43 PM IST
Filmmakers weave plots around the pandemic3 min read . 07:31 AM IST
Delhi’s clean power goal has a problem: Idled fossil fuel plants2 min read . 07:02 AM IST
It would raise the fund during the current fiscal.
"In order to meet the minimum capital and leverage ratio requirements under the Basel III guidelines for the expansion of business assets and based on the estimated growth, your directors have decided to raise equity share capital up to ₹6,800 crore," the bank had said in its EGM notice to shareholders.
The bank will utilise the raised capital for general business purposes, it said.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.