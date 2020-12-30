OPEN APP
For the first quarter ended June 2018, Union Bank of India reported a 12% increase in net profit of ₹130 crore. Photo: Mint
Union Bank gets shareholders nod to raise up to 6,800 crore

1 min read . Updated: 30 Dec 2020, 06:15 PM IST PTI

NEW DELHI : Shareholders of Union Bank of India on Wednesday approved the bank's proposal for raising up to 6,800 crore equity capital to fund business growth.

During the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM), the shareholders passed the special resolution with the requisite majority for raising capital through FPO (Follow-on Public Offering) /Rights or QIP (Qualified Institutional Placement) or preferential allotment, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

It would raise the fund during the current fiscal.

"In order to meet the minimum capital and leverage ratio requirements under the Basel III guidelines for the expansion of business assets and based on the estimated growth, your directors have decided to raise equity share capital up to 6,800 crore," the bank had said in its EGM notice to shareholders.

The bank will utilise the raised capital for general business purposes, it said.

