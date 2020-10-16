Home >Industry >Banking >Union Bank of India CEO Rajkiran Rai is new chairman of IBA
Union Bank of India chief executive officer Rajkiran Rai G. (Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint)
1 min read . Updated: 16 Oct 2020, 05:06 PM IST Staff Writer ( with inputs from PTI )

Indian Banks' Association (IBA) said Union Bank of India's MD and CEO Rajkiran Rai G has been elected as the association's chairman for the term 2020-21.  

“The managing committee of IBA at its meeting held on October 16, 2020 elected Rajkiran Rai G, Managing Director and CEO, Union Bank of India as the chairman, IBA for the term 2020-21," a release said.  

State Bank of India's Chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara has been elected as the deputy chairman of the association.

IBA is an association of banks and other entities in the banking ecosystem in India catering to its members

(With Agency Inputs)


