Union Bank of India expects 5% of total book under stress

MUMBAI : Union bank of India on Friday said that it expects 5% of the total book to be under stress this fiscal year. This includes fresh bad loans of upto ₹18,000 crore and another ₹16,000 crore of loans to be recast under the one-time debt restructuring scheme, said Rajkiran Rai, managing director and chief executive officer, Union Bank of India.

The bank reported gross non-performing loans worth ₹95,796 crore at the end of September compared to ₹49,850 during the corresponding period last year. The jump in bad loans was on account of the amalgamation of the bank with Corporation Bank and Andhra Bank as on 1 April, 2020. As a percentage of total loans, the gross NPA stood at 14.7% at the end of September compared to 15.75% at the end of September last year. The gross NPA stood at 14.95% in the previous quarter. The bank had already seen fresh addition to bad loans or slippages worth ₹2300 crore in the first two quarters. Another ₹4263 crore worth of bad loans was not marked as NPA owing to the Supreme Court dispensation which allowed for the Covid hit accounts to be classified as standard.

The management however clarified that adequate provision has been made against these accounts and do not expect the entire amount to slip into NPA owing to higher recoveries.

Union Bank reported a 55.3% sequential growth in net profit to ₹517 crore at the end of September owing to higher other income. The profit in the previous quarter stood at ₹333 crore. Last year figures are not comparable as the amalgamation happened this fiscal. The growth in core income or net interest income fell 1.7% to Rs.6293 crore as on 30 September as compared to Rs.6403 crore in the previous quarter. Other Income stood at Rs.2,308 crore during Q2 FY-21.

The bank saw total loan book growth of 1.9% year on year in the second quarter whereas retail loan book grew 7.8%. The bank expects total credit growth of 4-6% with retail loan book growing faster at 13%.

At the end of 30 September, the bank’s capital adequacy ratio stood at 12.38%, compared to 11.62% in the previous quarter. The bank is looking to raise ₹2000 cr worth AT1 bonds and another round of capital raise in the fourth quarter.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via