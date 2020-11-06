Union Bank of India expects 5% of total book under stress

The bank reported gross non-performing loans worth ₹95,796 crore at the end of September compared to ₹49,850 during the corresponding period last year. The jump in bad loans was on account of the amalgamation of the bank with Corporation Bank and Andhra Bank as on 1 April, 2020. As a percentage of total loans, the gross NPA stood at 14.7% at the end of September compared to 15.75% at the end of September last year. The gross NPA stood at 14.95% in the previous quarter. The bank had already seen fresh addition to bad loans or slippages worth ₹2300 crore in the first two quarters. Another ₹4263 crore worth of bad loans was not marked as NPA owing to the Supreme Court dispensation which allowed for the Covid hit accounts to be classified as standard.