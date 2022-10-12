Union Bank of India has raised its marginal costs of funds-based lending rates (MCLR) by 15 basis points (bps) across all tenures. The revised interest rates are effective from 11 October to 10 November 2022. The revision will make loans linked to MCLR benchmark costlier. The one-year rate is used to fix most consumer loans such as auto, personal and home loans. The minimal lending rate or the internal benchmark below which a bank is prohibited from lending is known as the Marginal Cost of Funds based Lending Rate (MCLR).

With this hike, the bank's overnight rate MCLR is now 7.15% from earlier 7%, while its one-month, three-month, and six-month rates are now 7.30%, 7.50%, and 7.70%, respectively.

The one-year MCLR, two-year MCLR, and three-year MCLR stand at 7.90%, 8.10% and 8.25%, respectively.

State-owned Bank of Baroda too raised the marginal cost of funds-based lending rates by 10-15 bps across tenures. The revised rates are effective from 12 October 2022.

Many banks, including the State Bank of India (SBI) and HDFC have already adjusted their lending rates after the Reserve Bank raised the benchmark interest rate to tame inflation.

State-owned Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) on Monday raised the marginal cost of funds-based lending rates (MCLR) by 0.20 per cent or 20 basis points across tenors.

Similar, IDFC First Bank base rate is 9.50% effective from October 8,2022.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has delivered four consecutive repo rate hikes since May, totalling 190 basis points (bps). Lending rates have gone up sharply after these hikes, while deposit rates have comparatively moved at a slower pace.