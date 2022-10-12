Union Bank of India hikes lending rates across tenures. Details here

Union Bank of India has raised its marginal costs of funds-based lending rates (MCLR) by 15 basis points (bps) across all tenures. The revised interest rates are effective from 11 October to 10 November 2022. The revision will make loans linked to MCLR benchmark costlier. The one-year rate is used to fix most consumer loans such as auto, personal and home loans. The minimal lending rate or the internal benchmark below which a bank is prohibited from lending is known as the Marginal Cost of Funds based Lending Rate (MCLR).

