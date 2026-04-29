Union Bank eyes pension fund foray in JV with Japan's Daiichi

Apoorva AjithSubhana Shaikh
3 min read29 Apr 2026, 06:00 AM IST
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Union Bank's foray plan comes after the pension fund regulator approved a framework allowing scheduled commercial banks to independently sponsor pension funds under the NPS in December 2025.
Summary
The state-owned bank is likely to launch its pension business in FY27, as new rules let banks independently sponsor funds. The move signals rising lender interest in the pension space.

Union Bank of India is looking to launch a pension fund business this fiscal year, joining a growing list of lenders seeking to capitalize on regulatory changes that have opened up the National Pension System (NPS) to banks, according to two people aware of the development.

“We are working in a JV (joint venture) mode with Daiichi. But many approvals are yet to be taken. So far, the bank has not applied to PFRDA (Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority of India) for the pension fund, but they have plans to do that soon," said the first person mentioned above. "Currently, it looks like this should be launched in FY27, and the bank is working on that.”

Union Bank operates a joint venture with Dai-ichi Life International Holdings, a subsidiary of Daiichi Life Group, formerly known as Dai-ichi Life Holdings, a Japanese firm, for its insurance business Star Union Dai-ichi Life Insurance (SUD Life) since 2009. Bank of India is also a part of this JV.

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Union Bank's foray plan comes after the pension fund regulator approved a framework allowing scheduled commercial banks to independently sponsor pension funds under the NPS in December 2025. The move aims to strengthen the pension ecosystem, boost competition and safeguard subscriber interests by bringing in well-capitalized institutions.

Earlier, banks had to partner with another entity with a minimum of 50,000 crore in assets to launch a pension fund. For instance, SBI Pension Fund is sponsored by State Bank of India and SBI Mutual Fund. Similarly, HDFC Pension Management Company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of HDFC Life Insurance Co.

A “strong backup” of Union Bank’s treasury team is expected to aid the pension plan foray, the person added. “We are expecting that many more banks will also be joining.”

The shift has already triggered interest across the banking sector. “Banks are looking at launching pension funds, as the PFRDA has finally given them permission to independently do so. Union Bank is looking to launch NPS, and so is Bank of Baroda,” said the second person aware of the plans.

Bloomberg had reported in December that Bank of Baroda is planning to launch a pension fund. Speaking at the Mint India Investment Summit 2026 last month, PFRDA chairperson Sivasubramanian Ramann said opening up independent pension fund sponsorship to banks could be a gamechanger for the segment.

Queries on the development emailed to Union Bank of India and Daiichi Life Group early Tuesday did not elicit a response until press time.

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NPS assets still trail mutual fund assets under management (AUM), as the former is yet to gain traction. NPS AUM was at 16 trillion in FY26, with a dominant contribution from government employees, according to data from NPS Trust. Of this, 12.22 trillion came from central and state government subscribers, while corporate contributions accounted for 2.64 trillion, or about 17%.

The NPS subscriber base has crossed 21 million, reflecting steady growth but also highlighting headroom compared with other financial products.

By contrast, the mutual fund industry, which banks have actively tapped into through distribution and partnerships, has grown far larger, with 73 trillion in assets and nearly 274 million folios in FY26.

“As the financial market in India deepens and expands, the business of asset management is becoming increasingly important for financial institutions like banks as they have a large audience of both depositors as well as industries," said Sanjay Agarwal, director at Care Ratings. "So, they can use that franchise to build their business.”

Agarwal said pension funds offer a structurally attractive business model. “Pension is a very long-term business. Both assets and liabilities are long-term. So, as the increment happens every year, the whole business proposition increases substantially. This helps banks diversify into newer businesses and remain competitive,” he said.

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Currently, India has 10 pension fund managers, of which four are backed by banks, including HDFC Pension Management Co, ICICI Prudential Pension Fund Management Co, Kotak Mahindra Pension Fund and SBI Pension Funds, according to the PFRDA.

About the Authors

Apoorva Ajith

Apoorva is a Mumbai-based journalist at Mint who covers the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), tracking the pulse of India’s capital markets, regulatory developments and the people who operate within them. She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism from the Asian College of Journalism, where she developed a strong foundation in markets, companies, and economic policy. She began her journalism journey with an internship at Bloomberg, where she worked across beats such as real estate, infrastructure, capital markets, and deals, which helped her understanding of business and finance.<br><br>She is guided by the belief that everything in this world can be explained in simple and fewer words, and that idea shapes how she approaches her writing. She aims to cut through complexity and present nuanced regulatory and financial developments in a way that is both accessible and meaningful to readers.<br><br>When she is not tracking market chatter, Apoorva can usually be found deep into a fiction novel or out on a long run. She is also a trained classical dancer in Bharatanatyam, Mohiniyattam, and Kathakali.

Subhana Shaikh

Subhana Shaikh is a business journalist at Mint, where she covers the Reserve Bank of India, monetary policy, and India’s bond markets. She has seven years of experience in reporting on financial markets, with a focus on banking and the broader financial system.<br><br>She began her career after completing her postgraduate diploma at the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media, Bengaluru. She then spent five years at Informist Media, a news wire agency, where she closely tracked bond markets and the BFSI sector, developing a strong foundation in market reporting. She later moved to NDTV Profit, where she expanded her coverage across a wide range of business and economic stories.<br><br>At Mint, Subhana focuses on explaining central bank decisions, bond market movements, and banking trends for her readers. Her reporting combines on-ground inputs with careful analysis to help audiences understand complex financial developments.<br><br>Based in Mumbai, she is interested in exploring stories across the business landscape. Outside of work, she enjoys reading and spending time with her three cats.

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