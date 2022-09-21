Union Bank of India launches credit card on UPI and UPI Lite1 min read . Updated: 21 Sep 2022, 12:25 PM IST
With the launch of UPI Credit Card, Union Bank Rupay Credit Card holders can now seamlessly make UPI payments to merchants through BHIM app
Union Bank of India is the pioneer Bank to launch Credit Card payment through UPI and UPI Lite. This was launched in Mumbai by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das in the presence of Nandan Nilekani, advisor to NPCI at a Global Fintech Fest.