Union Bank of India launches credit card on UPI and UPI Lite

With the launch of UPI Lite, Union Bank Customers can make small UPI payments (up to ₹200) without UPI PIN. This feature is at present enabled on NPCI BHIM App. Once the existing UPI customer opts in for the UPI Lite, a replenishable value of maximum ₹2000/- is created from the Customer’s account. This will give an extra edge to the Customers by offering near to NIL transaction failure even at peak hours. Customers can also perform unlimited transactions in a day using UPI Lite.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}