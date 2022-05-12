Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Union Bank of India launches cross border trade finance service Trade Nxt

Union Bank of India launches cross border trade finance service Trade Nxt

Union Bank of India said Trade nxt eliminates the need for companies to visit a bank branch to initiate a trade transaction
1 min read . 04:47 PM IST Livemint

  • The platform will enable enterprises to conduct all export/import transactions, including entry and processing of letters of credit, bank guarantees, export/import bills, disbursement of export credit, outward and inward remittances and dealer financing, among other things

Union Bank of India has launched Trade nxt, a cross border trade finance service for Indian exporters and importers.

The platform will enable enterprises to conduct all export/import transactions, including entry and processing of letters of credit, bank guarantees, export/import bills, disbursement of export credit, outward and inward remittances and dealer financing, among other things, at one place.

‘Trade nxt’ eliminates the need for companies to visit a bank branch to initiate a trade transaction and ensures better governance with enhanced security and controls, the bank said in its statement.

The platform will also enable regulatory online auto reporting through import Data Processing & Monitoring System (IDPMS), Export Data Processing & Monitoring System (EDPMS) and other statutory reporting pertaining to ODI/ FDI/ LRS transactions.

To provide a user-friendly experience, Union Bank said the platform has customised dashboards, OCR based transactions, artificial intelligence, bulk uploads, with additional features like customised MIS/ reports.

Key features of the platform include digital transactions round the clock and from anywhere, with minimal dependency on the branch, auto-generated regulatory declarations, reminders for future bills and payments due dates, dedicated relationship manager desk, digitised trade finance transactions Facility of uploading scanned copies of documents is available, wherever applicable.