Union Bank of India launches cross border trade finance service Trade Nxt

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The platform will enable enterprises to conduct all export/import transactions, including entry and processing of letters of credit, bank guarantees, export/import bills, disbursement of export credit, outward and inward remittances and dealer financing, among other things
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Union Bank of India has launched Trade nxt, a cross border trade finance service for Indian exporters and importers.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Union Bank of India has launched Trade nxt, a cross border trade finance service for Indian exporters and importers.
The platform will enable enterprises to conduct all export/import transactions, including entry and processing of letters of credit, bank guarantees, export/import bills, disbursement of export credit, outward and inward remittances and dealer financing, among other things, at one place.
The platform will enable enterprises to conduct all export/import transactions, including entry and processing of letters of credit, bank guarantees, export/import bills, disbursement of export credit, outward and inward remittances and dealer financing, among other things, at one place.
‘Trade nxt’ eliminates the need for companies to visit a bank branch to initiate a trade transaction and ensures better governance with enhanced security and controls, the bank said in its statement.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The platform will also enable regulatory online auto reporting through import Data Processing & Monitoring System (IDPMS), Export Data Processing & Monitoring System (EDPMS) and other statutory reporting pertaining to ODI/ FDI/ LRS transactions.
To provide a user-friendly experience, Union Bank said the platform has customised dashboards, OCR based transactions, artificial intelligence, bulk uploads, with additional features like customised MIS/ reports.
Key features of the platform include digital transactions round the clock and from anywhere, with minimal dependency on the branch, auto-generated regulatory declarations, reminders for future bills and payments due dates, dedicated relationship manager desk, digitised trade finance transactions Facility of uploading scanned copies of documents is available, wherever applicable.