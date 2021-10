The Union Bank of India has reduced its home loan rates to its all-time low of 6.40%. The reduced rate will be effective from Wednesday (27th October 2021).

Union Bank of India announces reduction in its home loan interest rates with minimum rate of interest now starting at 6.40%, the state-run bank said in a statement as per PTI.

The statement also said that it is the all-time low rate for home loans for the bank. The new rates will be applicable to customers applying for new loans or those who wish to transfer their existing loans including balance transfers.

"Customers will be benefited from this offering during the festive season as we see a rising demand for buying homes. With this reduced rate of interest, Union Bank of India's Home Loan rate is the most competitive in the industry," it said.

