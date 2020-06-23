Union Bank of India reports net loss of 2503.18 crore in March quarter

Union Bank of India reports net loss of ₹2503.18 crore in March quarter2 min read . 09:09 PM IST
- The bank had posted a net loss of ₹3369.23 crore for the same period a year ago
- In the December quarter, the bank had a profit of ₹574.58 crore
Mumbai : Union Bank of India on Tuesday reported a net loss of ₹2503.18 crore for March quarter of fiscal year 2020 owing to additional provision of ₹2509 crore on account of the amalgamation with Andhra bank and Corporation bank.
The bank had posted a net loss of ₹3369.23 crore for the same period a year ago. In the December quarter, the bank had a profit of ₹574.58 crore. Bloomberg poll of 4 analysts had estimated a profit of ₹64.03 crore.
Provisions and contingencies fell 39.12% to ₹3510.69 crore for the quarter ended March 2020 against ₹5766.15 crore during the same period last year.
Other income rose 58.68% to ₹2017.58 crore over ₹1271.51 crore in March quarter of last fiscal.
Net interest income, the difference between interest earned and interest expended, increased 10.63% to ₹2878.11 crore as compared to ₹2601.50 crore in Q4 FY19.
On the asset quality front, gross non-performing assets stood at ₹49085 crore as on 31 March compared to ₹48729 crore during the same period last year. The bank added fresh bad loans worth ₹2490 crore during the fourth quarter. Gross NPA as a percentage of gross advances at the end of March declined to 14.15% against 14.98% during the corresponding period last year. Net NPA ratio also fell at 5.49% as on March 31, 2020 compared to 6.85% in the year-ago period.
Deposits were up 8.36% to ₹4.51 trillion for ear ending 31 March against ₹4.16 trillion last year. Advances grew 6.10% to ₹3.15 trillion as on 31 March 2020 over ₹2.97 trillion for the same period last year.
Shares of Union Bank closed at ₹35.95 on the BSE, up 9.77% while the benchmark index, Sensex gained 1.49% to close at 35430.43 points.
