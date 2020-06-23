Union Bank of India reports net loss of 2503.18 crore in March quarter

On the asset quality front, gross non-performing assets stood at ₹49085 crore as on 31 March compared to ₹48729 crore during the same period last year. The bank added fresh bad loans worth ₹2490 crore during the fourth quarter. Gross NPA as a percentage of gross advances at the end of March declined to 14.15% against 14.98% during the corresponding period last year. Net NPA ratio also fell at 5.49% as on March 31, 2020 compared to 6.85% in the year-ago period.