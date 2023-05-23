Union Bank of India revises FD rates by up to 7% on 399 days tenure effective from today3 min read 23 May 2023, 02:58 PM IST
The public sector lender Union Bank of India has revised its interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr. Following the revision, the bank is offering interest rates ranging from 3.00% to 6.70% on deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years. On a tenure of 399 days, the bank is now offering a maximum interest rate of 7%. As per the official website of Union Bank of India, the new FD rates are effective as of today 23.05.2023.
