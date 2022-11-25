Union Bank of India, one of the leading public sector lenders, has revised the interest rates on fixed deposits under ₹2 crore. The new rates are in effect as of today, November 25, 2022, according to the bank's official website. The bank currently offers an interest rate on deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years that range from 3.00% to 6.70% as a result of the modification. Union Bank of India is now giving a maximum interest rate of 7.30% on deposits with maturities of 800 days and 3 years, respectively.

