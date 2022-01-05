Union Bank of India (UBI) through its international banking division on Wednesday announced that for the purpose of lending it has replaced London Inter-Bank Offered Rate (LIBOR) with Alternate Reference Rate (ARR).

This shift comes in line with the Reserve Bank of India mandating all banks and other financial institutions to stop using LIBOR following a rate fixing scandal that was discovered few years back. The bank said it is among the first few banks in India to adopt ARR.

The bank said it has already concluded deals in ARR through its overseas branches (at Hong Kong, DIFC Dubai & Sydney) and through its domestic branches.

"LIBOR transition is one of the important events globally as it shall affect all the stakeholders in the International Market. The transition from LIBOR and the adoption of accepted Alternative Reference Rates (ARRs) developed in various jurisdictions is significant and needs careful preparation to manage potential customer protection, reputational and litigation risks as well as avoid disruptions to the safety and resilience of financial institutions and overall financial stability of the economy. The Alternate Reference rate include Secured overnight financing rate (SOFR) for USD loans, Sterling Overnight Interbank Average (SONIA) for GBP loans, etc.," Union Bank of India said in its statement.

The bank said it has also sanctioned facilities linked to Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR).

All the new transactions will be referenced to the new benchmark rates from January 1, 2022, as per the recommendations of RBI and other banking regulators across the world.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.