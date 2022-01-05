Union Bank of India starts lending in Alternate Reference Rate, replaces Libor

"LIBOR transition is one of the important events globally as it shall affect all the stakeholders in the International Market. The transition from LIBOR and the adoption of accepted Alternative Reference Rates (ARRs) developed in various jurisdictions is significant and needs careful preparation to manage potential customer protection, reputational and litigation risks as well as avoid disruptions to the safety and resilience of financial institutions and overall financial stability of the economy. The Alternate Reference rate include Secured overnight financing rate (SOFR) for USD loans, Sterling Overnight Interbank Average (SONIA) for GBP loans, etc.," Union Bank of India said in its statement.