Union Bank of India to give these rates on savings accounts w.e.f. 1.06.2022

Union Bank of India is currently giving an interest rate of 3.00 per cent to 5.50 per cent on domestic term deposits of less than ₹2 Cr maturing in 7 days to 10 years. The interest rates were last changed on April 9, 2022. The bank also revised its MCLR (marginal cost of funds based lending rate), and the new rates were last amended on May 11, 2022, and will be in effect until June 10, 2022. Overnight MCLR has a rate of 6.60 per cent, 1-month MCLR has a rate of 6.75 per cent, 3-month MCLR has a rate of 7.00 per cent, 6-month MCLR has a rate of 7.15 per cent, 1-year MCLR has a rate of 7.35 per cent, 2-year MCLR has a rate of 7.40 per cent, and 3-year MCLR has a rate of 7.40 per cent.