Union Bank of India to offer WhatsApp banking powered by Infosys Finacle

Mumbai: Infosys Finacle and Union Bank of India on Thursday announced the availability of the latter's banking services on WhatsApp following implementation of Finacle Conversational Banking, Finacle Remote Banker, and Finacle Mobile Teller solutions.

The new service from the bank, called Union Virtual Connect (UVConn), will give its retail customers personalized, daily banking services, at their preferred time, place, and in seven languages initially, it said. With Finacle, the bank has also transformed its branch banking experience, by optimizing branch and teller performance, minimizing queues, enabling relationship manager mobility, and improving operational efficiencies, the statement added.

Rajkiran Rai G, managing director and chief executive, Union Bank of India, said, “It has always been our endeavour to build lasting relationships with customers by offering simple, fast, and contextual banking solutions and experiences with improved convenience. In line with this vision, we have introduced this service on WhatsApp, one of the most popular instant messaging applications in the world. Our retail customers can execute a host of their banking requirements on their own, without visiting a branch, instantaneously and securely."

According to Sajit Vijayakumar, senior vice-president and chief operating officer, Infosys Finacle, Union Bank of India is adapting to the constantly changing needs of their customers and meeting them with new-age banking experiences.

“WhatsApp has been one of the most popular messengers, revolutionizing the way people interact, and India has one of the largest WhatsApp user bases in the world," said Vijayakumar.

