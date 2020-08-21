Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Industry >Banking >Union Bank Q1 net profit falls 13% to 333 crore
Photo: Mint

Union Bank Q1 net profit falls 13% to 333 crore

1 min read . 08:18 PM IST Ashwin Ramarathinam

  • The bank posted a net profit 332.74 crore for the three months ended 30 June
  • Provisions during the quarter rose 4.61% to 3701 crore, from 3538 crore a year ago

Mumbai: Union Bank on Friday said its first-quarter net profit dropped 12.67% on the back of lower other income and higher provisioning.

Mumbai: Union Bank on Friday said its first-quarter net profit dropped 12.67% on the back of lower other income and higher provisioning.

In its investor presentation, the bank also provided the comparable numbers consolidating those of Canara Bank and Syndicate Bank, when they were separate entities. These two banks merged on 1 April and the June quarter numbers reflect the financials of the amalgamated entity.

In its investor presentation, the bank also provided the comparable numbers consolidating those of Canara Bank and Syndicate Bank, when they were separate entities. These two banks merged on 1 April and the June quarter numbers reflect the financials of the amalgamated entity.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The bank posted a net profit 332.74 crore for the three months ended 30 June, against 224.43 crore in the year-ago period. A Bloomberg poll of 3 analysts had estimated a loss of 1540.30 crore.

Provisions during the quarter rose 4.61% to 3701 crore, from 3538 crore a year ago. During the January-March quarter, the bank had set aside 3501.69 crore in provisions.

Net interest income, or the difference between interest earned on loans and that paid on deposits, grew 17.10% to 6403.19 crore, against 5468 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Other income, including core fee income, fell 22.91% to 1462.46 crore in the three months, from 1897 crore a year ago.

Gross non-performing assets (NPAs), as a percentage of total advances, were at 14.95% in the June quarter, compared with 14.59% in the March quarter, and 15.59% in the year-ago period.

Post provision, net NPA ratio was at 4.97%, against 5.22% in the January-March quarter and 6.47% in the year-ago quarter.

On Friday, shares of the bank rose 1.84% to close at 30.45 on the BSE, while the Sensex gained 0.56% to close at 38,434.72.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated