Union Bank to invest Rs1,000 crore to upgrade IT infrastructure

The Reserve Bank of Indi (RBI) has been nudging banks to invest in IT infrastructure given how indispensable e-banking services have become. “We cannot put thousands or lakhs of customers who are using digital banking into any kind of difficulty for hours together and especially when we are ourselves giving so much emphasis on digital banking. The public confidence in digital banking needs to be maintained," RBI governor Shaktikanta Das had said in December 2020. Das had said that in order to remain competitive in the coming years, banks and other financial institutions will have to ensure robustness of their IT systems.

