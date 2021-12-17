The board of Union Bank of India (UBI) today approved to raise ₹500 crore, with a green shoe option to retain oversubscription up to ₹1,000 crore (maximum ₹1,500 crore).

"The bank has considered the issuance of Basel III Compliant Debt Instruments in the nature of debentures eligible for inclusion in Additional Tier-1 Capital (Bonds) Series XXXIII of ₹500 crore with Green Shoe Option up to ₹1,000 crore (maximum ₹1,500 crore) on private placement basis," the state-owned bank said in a statement to the stock exchanges today.

The bonds will be allotted on December 20, 2021. The coupon rate has been fixed at 8.40 per cent per annum. The bonds will be listed on the National Stock Exchange of India Limited. The instrument has been rated “IND AA /Stable" by India Rating & Research Pvt Ltd, and “CRISIL AA /Stable" by CRISIL Ratings Ltd, the bank said.

The public sector lender had reported a net profit of ₹1,526 crore for the September quarter, which is nearly twice that of the corresponding quarter of FY21, and 30 per cent up on a sequential basis. Its operating profit growth was a healthy 26 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

Meanwhile, Union Bank of India (UBI) and Home First Finance Company India Ltd (HomeFirst) have entered into a strategic co-lending partnership to offer home loans to customers at competitive interest rates. UBI (established in 1919) is one of the oldest and largest public sector banks in India, with a total deposits base of over ₹9.14 lakh crore and advances book (AUM) of ₹6.35 lakh crores as of September 21.

The Union Bank of India stock is trading at ₹44.55, down ₹1.60 or 3.47 per cent, on the NSE today.

