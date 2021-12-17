Union Bank to raise 500 cr with green shoe option of 1,000 cr

The bonds will be allotted on December 20, 2021. The coupon rate has been fixed at 8.40 per cent per annum. The bonds will be listed on the National Stock Exchange of India Limited. The instrument has been rated “IND AA /Stable" by India Rating & Research Pvt Ltd, and “CRISIL AA /Stable" by CRISIL Ratings Ltd, the bank said.

