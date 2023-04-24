Banks must boost rural reach, support financial inclusion: Minister Karad1 min read 24 Apr 2023, 04:46 PM IST
Karad emphasized the importance of expanding banking access in rural areas and urged banks to expedite loan disbursements
New Delhi: Union minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Karad on Monday called on bankers to prioritise banking services for the unbanked, safeguard the vulnerable, and finance the underfunded. Addressing a Financial Inclusion Parameters review meeting in Satara, Maharashtra, Karad highlighted the PM Svanidhi scheme, which offers collateral-free, small loans to those in need, regardless of their credit history.
