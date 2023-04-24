New Delhi: Union minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Karad on Monday called on bankers to prioritise banking services for the unbanked, safeguard the vulnerable, and finance the underfunded. Addressing a Financial Inclusion Parameters review meeting in Satara, Maharashtra, Karad highlighted the PM Svanidhi scheme, which offers collateral-free, small loans to those in need, regardless of their credit history.

Karad emphasized the importance of expanding banking access in rural areas and urged banks to expedite loan disbursements. Noting that even developed states like Maharashtra could benefit from increased rural bank branches, he encouraged banks to work toward this goal.

“In our target towards becoming $5 trillion economy, banking sector is a big pillar," the minister said.

The minister also called for incorporating new voters into the banking system through account openings and organizing special camps for this purpose. He suggested fostering competitive spirit among banks to promote development for all. Karad commended Kolhapur District’s performance on financial inclusion indicators.

Despite Maharashtra’s above-average performance in the Svanidhi scheme, Karad noted room for improvement in the MUDRA Scheme, where the state trails the national average.