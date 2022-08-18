Unity SFB’s OTS scheme fails to impress depositors3 min read . Updated: 18 Aug 2022, 12:20 AM IST
- In 2019, the RBI had taken over the operations of the PMC Bank, and had capped withdrawals over accounting lapses
Listen to this article
MUMBAI : Unity Small Finance Bank, formerly PMC Bank, has offered a one-time settlement option against all future payables for customers who maintained deposits worth up to ₹15 lakh. The OTS scheme offers an opportunity to customers to receive the deposit amount upfront, albeit at a discount of 37%, instead of having to wait for 10 years.