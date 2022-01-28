MUMBAI : Unity Small Finance Bank, which took over Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank Ltd recently, will pay ₹4,000 crore to depositors of the failed cooperative lender immediately, and an additional ₹2,500 crore over five years.

This is in contrast to the draft scheme of amalgamation, which proposed waiver of all repayments in the first year by Unity SFB.

In an interview, Jaspal Bindra, chairman of Centrum Group, which was given the licence to run the small finance bank, said the immediate priority is to repay depositors followed by the closure of large portions of PMC’s business to start afresh.

“There are a lot of NPAs, and they are in businesses which we don’t want to be in. So, we will look at each of them independently," said Bindra. “The aim is to do retail business which is digitized. The existing PMC business is wholesale, and the existing retail business cannot be digitized," he added.

According to the scheme, Unity SFB will receive credit assistance worth ₹4,000 crore from Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corp. An additional ₹6,000 crore odd will have to be repaid from internal profits and recovery over 10 years. The promoters—Centrum Group and payment company BharatPe—have already brought in ₹1,100 crore plus and a commitment to infuse an additional ₹1,900 crore.

While some experts may say the price paid by the promoters is steep, Bindra believes it is the cost of acquiring a banking licence.

“We have to pay back ₹10,400 crore. We are keeping the principal protected. There is nowhere close to ₹10,400 crore in PMC Bank that we are inheriting. So, we are paying a lot out of our pockets. We are paying for the value of the licence. Some would say it is a fair price to give. Some would say it is too steep," Bindra said.

Meanwhile, PMC Bank account holders are likely to approach the courts against the final scheme of arrangement as they are not happy with the terms, including minimum lock-in of 10 years and low interest payout. But Bindra is not worried as the scheme was approved by the Reserve Bank of India and the government, and any legal action will not affect the bank’s functioning.

When asked about the recent events involving BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover where he decided to go on leave till March-end, Bindra said it’s the company’s internal matter.

“Our partnership is with RIPL, which is the parent company of BharatPe. That company is 80% owned by foreign and institutional investors. They have an issue with the CEO of their company. In his personal capacity, Ashneer Grover is not connected with Unity Bank either as an executive or on the Unity Board. It’s not of direct relevance to us. This is an institutional relationship. As long as the institution is handling it well, we don’t have a problem," he said.

