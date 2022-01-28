Unity SFB to pay PMC depositors immediately

“Our partnership is with RIPL, which is the parent company of BharatPe. That company is 80% owned by foreign and institutional investors. They have an issue with the CEO of their company. In his personal capacity, Ashneer Grover is not connected with Unity Bank either as an executive or on the Unity Board. It’s not of direct relevance to us. This is an institutional relationship. As long as the institution is handling it well, we don’t have a problem," he said.