Industry
Personal loan growth slows, but banks haven't given up on it
Anshika Kayastha 5 min read 13 Feb 2025, 05:15 AM IST
Summary
- Most lenders said in their third-quarter earnings calls that they will continue to expand the portfolio in the coming quarters given that the bulk of the exposure is to salaried account holders and overall portfolio quality remains robust.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Mumbai: Indian banks turned cautious on personal loans after the regulator’s warnings and rising stress in collateral-free advances and microloans, slowing growth in one of their fastest-growing segments. Yet, far from giving up on it, they continue to bet on such lending to grow.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less