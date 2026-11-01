UPI average daily transaction value crosses ₹1 lakh crore for first time in October

The average daily value of transactions on Unified Payments Interface (UPI) crossed ₹1 lakh crore for the first time in October, as digital payments activity picked up during the festive season. UPI processed transactions worth an average of ₹1,01,707 crore every day during the month, according to data released by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).

In a post on the social media platform X, NPCI shared the monthly data, stating, "Empowering your financial transactions with easy, safe & instant money transfers through UPI. Time to stay #AlwaysForward."

The milestone came alongside a new monthly record, with UPI transactions totalling ₹31.53 lakh crore in October. The platform processed 25.47 billion transactions during the month, the NPCI data showed.

The average daily transaction value was higher than the ₹97,913 crore recorded in September. The average daily number of transactions also increased, rising to 822 million in October from 802 million in the previous month.

UPI transaction value, volume hit new highs in October October's UPI performance marked a fresh high for both the value and number of transactions processed through the digital payments platform.

The total transaction value of ₹31.53 lakh crore in October was up from ₹29.37 lakh crore in September. Transaction volumes also increased from 24.07 billion in September to 25.47 billion in October.

On a year-on-year basis, transaction count grew 23%, while transaction value rose 16%, according to NPCI.

The daily averages provide another indication of the increase in activity. October recorded an average of 822 million transactions worth ₹1,01,707 crore every day, compared with 802 million transactions worth ₹97,913 crore in September.

Festive spending drives UPI activity The October numbers come during the festive shopping period, when consumer spending on purchases, dining and online sales typically picks up.

According to a reports, higher festive-season spending contributed to the increase in UPI transactions during October. The month included major festive shopping activity, alongside everyday digital payments.

October also has 31 days, compared with September's 30, which can contribute to a higher monthly transaction total. However, the increase in average daily transaction value and volume indicates that activity also rose on a per-day basis.