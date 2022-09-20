UPI Lite among key digital payment initiatives launched: Here's how it works2 min read . Updated: 20 Sep 2022, 08:19 PM IST
- UPI Lite is among the key digital payment initiatives that the RBI has launched; here's how it will work
Listen to this article
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor, Shaktikanta Das, on Tuesday launched three key digital payment initiatives at the Global Fintech Fest 2022. The three digital payment initiatives that were launched by the RBI are RuPay Credit Card on Unified Payments Interface (UPI), UPI Lite, and Bharat BillPay Cross-Border Bill Payments.