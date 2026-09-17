UPI fee to boost banks' revenue, revive card, ATM biz

New Delhi: The reintroduction of merchant discount rate (MDR) on select unified payments interface (UPI) transactions could bring a sizeable boost to banks' revenues, according to senior officials at four state-run banks that Mint spoke with. The move could also make debit and credit cards more competitive, they said.
Mid-sized public sector lenders can expect the move to add roughly ₹70-100 crore each to their quarterly revenues, while their larger peers could see gains of nearly three times that amount, the officials said.