UPI fee to boost banks' revenue, revive card, ATM biz

Under the new norms announced on Tuesday, from 15 October, a 0.4% MDR will apply to specified person-to-merchant (P2M) UPI transactions of over ₹2,000, with the charge capped at ₹300 per transaction for payments of ₹75,000 and above. Person-to-person transactions and P2M payments up to ₹2,000 will not attract the charge. Eligible small merchants receiving up to ₹1 lakh a month through UPI QR under the P2PM category will also remain outside the conventional MDR framework.