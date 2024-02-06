UPI suffers outage as several banks' servers down, transactions hit
UPI users Tuesday evening faced a harrowing time as the banking sector along with the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) suffered an outage across the country
UPI users Tuesday evening faced a harrowing time as the banking sector along with the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) suffered an outage across the country. Taking to X, netizens narrated their ordeal and said that they are facing challenges while making payments via UPI-enabled apps like Google Pay, PhonePe, BHIM, etc.
Downdetector, a website monitoring service issues, reported ongoing outages affecting UPI, as well as Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, State Bank of India (SBI) and other banks.
