 UPI suffers outage as several banks' servers down, transactions hit
UPI suffers outage as several banks' servers down, transactions hit

 Livemint

UPI users Tuesday evening faced a harrowing time as the banking sector along with the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) suffered an outage across the country

UPI suffers outage as several banks' servers down, transactions hit
UPI suffers outage as several banks' servers down, transactions hit

UPI users Tuesday evening faced a harrowing time as the banking sector along with the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) suffered an outage across the country. Taking to X, netizens narrated their ordeal and said that they are facing challenges while making payments via UPI-enabled apps like Google Pay, PhonePe, BHIM, etc.

Regretting the inconvenience caused due to some internal technical issues with some banks, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) said the systems are working fine and it is working with these banks to ensure a quick resolution.

“Regret inconvenience on UPI connectivity as few of the banks are having some internal technical issues. NPCI systems are working fine and we are working with these banks to ensure quick resolution", the NPCI said.

Downdetector, a website monitoring service issues, reported ongoing outages affecting UPI, as well as Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, State Bank of India (SBI) and other banks.

Published: 06 Feb 2024, 09:53 PM IST
