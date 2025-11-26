Mint Explainer: How UPI’s tie-up with the EU’s TIPS system could boost cross-border payments
Anshika Kayastha 7 min read 26 Nov 2025, 03:02 pm IST
Summary
India and the EU have begun work on linking the two instant-payment systems, which is expected to pave the way for more cross-border collaboration, faster and cheaper international payments, and more use cases for both retail and commercial transactions.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
The Reserve Bank of India and NPCI International Payments Limited have begun work on linking the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), India’s real-time payments system, with the European Union’s TARGET Instant Payment Settlement (TIPS) system.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story