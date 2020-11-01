UPI transactions hit a new milestone, cross 200 crore in October

The number of Unified Payments Interface (UPI)-based payments hit a new milestone with 207 crore transactions in October, according to official data. Such transactions were worth ₹3.3 lakh crore, according to the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). The number of UPI transaction touched the 100 crore-mark in October last year. The platform witnessed 180 crore transactions worth ₹3.29 lakh crore were clocked in September, official data showed.

The number of Unified Payments Interface (UPI)-based payments hit a new milestone with 207 crore transactions in October, according to official data. Such transactions were worth ₹3.3 lakh crore, according to the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). The number of UPI transaction touched the 100 crore-mark in October last year. The platform witnessed 180 crore transactions worth ₹3.29 lakh crore were clocked in September, official data showed.

The smartphone-based digital payment platform, has grown in volume every month since its launch in 2017 barring the April-May period during nationwide lockdown. However, it witnessed a sharp recovery June onwards.

The smartphone-based digital payment platform, has grown in volume every month since its launch in 2017 barring the April-May period during nationwide lockdown. However, it witnessed a sharp recovery June onwards. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

Introduced in 2008, NPCI is an an umbrella organisation for operating retail payments and settlement systems in India. It facilitates payments through a bouquet of retail payment products such as RuPay Card, Immediate Payment Service (IMPS), UPI, Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM), BHIM Aadhaar, National Electronic Toll Collection (NETC Fastag) and Bharat BillPay.