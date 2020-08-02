UPI transactions hit a new high in July

After demonetization—the government’s massive currency culling exercise--covid-19 has become a significant turning point towards adoption of digital payments landscape in the country. Over the last few years, the government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) have given massive thrust to digital payments to use it as a tool for economic development as it is fast, cost effective and increases transparency and accountability. With the outbreak of the pandemic, the citizens have been encouraged to use make payments online to reduce exposure at crowded places.