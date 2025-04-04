Industry
UPI transactions soar in FY25 but fall short of govt aim; all eyes now on MDR charges
Anshika Kayastha 6 min read 04 Apr 2025, 05:45 AM IST
Summary
- Last month, the Union Cabinet approved an incentive scheme for UPI transactions for FY25, where it estimated an outlay of ₹1,500 crore for incentivizing low-value peer-to-merchant (P2M) UPI transactions of upto ₹2,000 for small merchants.
Mumbai: The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) broke records in FY25, processing an unprecedented 186 billion transactions worth ₹261 trillion.
