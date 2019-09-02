In keeping with the government’s vision of transforming India into a less cash economy, the number of transactions through real-time payments system Unified Payments Interface (UPI) hit a record 918.35 million in August, growing nearly 12% sequentially, according to data from National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). About 1.54 trillion rupees worth was transacted through the platform in August compared with ₹1.46 trillion a month ago.

On a year-on-year basis, transactions have surged 194.3%, according to the data.

Currently, 141 banks are live on UPI compared with 21 banks at the time of its launch three years ago.

The rapid growth as well as popularity of UPI can be attributed to the fact that it allows users to transfer money 24x7, on a real-time basis, across multiple bank accounts without putting out details of the beneficiary’s bank account.

The payments system was developed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) backed NPCI, which is an umbrella organisation for all retail payments in the country. The simple, safe, cost-effective, mobile-based payments system has become one of the most prominent forms of digital payments.

According to an RBI annual report, released last week, number of transactions via UPI was 1.2 times higher the number of debit card transactions in 2018-19.

The report said 2018-19 saw 5.4 billion UPI-based transactions compared with 4.4 billion debit card payments. In a first, such transactions overtook debit card payments, indicating wider payment options for consumers and a shift in consumers' choices and preferences as far as digital payments are concerned. Besides UPI, debit cards, National Electronic Fund Transfer (NEFT), prepaid payment instruments such as wallets, internet banking are other popular e-payment options.

In 2017-18, UPI transactions totaled 915.2 million compared with 3.34 billion debit card transactions.