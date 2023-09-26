UPI transactions surged to 9.3 billion in June 2023, driven by P2M, says Worldline report2 min read 26 Sep 2023, 11:01 PM IST
Out of the total 51.91 billion UPI transactions conducted between January and June this year, 29.15 billion were P2M payments, accounting for approximately 56.1% of the total.
The United Payments Interface (UPI) transactions in India surged by 62% in the first half of 2023 compared to the same period last year. The UPI transactions reached 9.3 billion in June 2023, up from 151 million in January 2018, primarily driven by the growth in Person-to-Merchant (P2M) transactions, a report by the global payments service provider Worldline revealed Tuesday.