UPI transactions to account for 90% of retail digital payments by 2026-27: PwC India report2 min read 29 May 2023, 09:09 AM IST
UPI accounted for about 75 per cent of the total transaction volume in the retail segment during 2022-23, said the PwC report
New Delhi: Growing at a steady pace, UPI transactions are likely to reach 1 billion per day by 2026-27, accounting for 90 per cent of the retail digital payments in the country, said a PwC India report.
