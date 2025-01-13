“The kind of use cases that have been built on UPI are going to fire the growth going ahead, said Rahul Jain, chief financial officer, NTT Data Payment Services. Internationalisation of UPI is also bringing in a lot more transactions to UPI. "Growth will continue but we also have to account for the much larger base, which means that growth in 2025 could be between 8-15% compared with the strong double-digit growth seen throughout 2024," said Jain, adding that there could be some medium term impact on growth if the economy slows down.