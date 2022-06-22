UPI-credit card linkage will dent the growth of PoS terminals

An RBI committee on QR codes noted that they offered the most cost-effective way of expanding digital footprint, in the context of large expenditure on printing and transportation of currency notes. For merchants, it saved significant upfront costs for a PoS device, as well as maintenance costs. However, merchants will still have to shell out MDR for credit cards even after they are linked to the UPI platform. Given that the ticket size of a credit card is about twice that of a debit card, the momentum is likely to come from large retailers rather than smaller ones, which drove UPI volumes in the first place.