Upper layer NBFCs to set aside 0.25-2% of a loan as provisions, says RBI

MUMBAI : The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday said non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) in the upper regulatory layer will have to set aside anywhere between 0.25-2% of a loan being regularly repaid as provisions.

The percentage of provisions would depend on the kind of loan. The new guidelines will come into effect on 1 October, RBI said.

In October last year, RBI had announced scale-based regulations for non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), with effect from October this year. The regulatory structure for NBFCs will be divided into four layers based on their size, activity, and perceived riskiness. The lowest layer is the base layer, followed by the middle, upper and top layers. Non-bank financiers identified by RBI for enhanced regulation would be part of the upper layer.

RBI had also said it would issue guidelines on differential provisioning to be held by NBFCs classified as NBFC-Upper Layer (NBFC-UL) towards different classes of standard assets.

Upper layer non-bank, RBI said, would have to set aside 0.25% of loans to individual housing and to small and micro enterprises (SMEs); 2% initially and then 0.4% a year after the rates are reset for housing loans given at teaser rates; 0.75% for loans to commercial real estate for residential housing; 1% for other commercial real estate loans; 0.4% for all other loans, including those to medium enterprises.

RBI has been harmonizing regulations of non-banks with those of banks and has released a slew of regulatory frameworks. It recently laid down a set of rules for non-bank financiers on large exposures and lending to directors, and sought additional disclosures in their notes to accounts. The harmonization process, not limited to exposure norms, has let to speculations that the NBFC sector will enter a phase of consolidation. This belief has gained momentum after the merger announced by Housing Development Finance Corp. (HDFC) and HDFC Bank in April.

In the last two years, RBI has initiated a series of measures to strengthen its supervisory framework over scheduled commercial banks, urban cooperative banks as well as non-banking financial companies, governor Shaktikanta Das had said in a speech on 16 January.