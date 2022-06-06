Upper layer NBFCs to set aside 0.25-2% of a loan as provisions, says RBI

RBI has been harmonizing regulations of non-banks with those of banks and has released a slew of regulatory frameworks. It recently laid down a set of rules for non-bank financiers on large exposures and lending to directors, and sought additional disclosures in their notes to accounts. The harmonization process, not limited to exposure norms, has let to speculations that the NBFC sector will enter a phase of consolidation. This belief has gained momentum after the merger announced by Housing Development Finance Corp. (HDFC) and HDFC Bank in April.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}