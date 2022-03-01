Urban loan sanctions shrink as NBFCs shift focus to rural

“On the unsecured side, I think, NBFCs are still risk-averse and they want to look at the debt repayment capacity of borrowers before taking incremental exposures. Also, on the unsecured side, there were disruptions during the pandemic and some kind of over-leveraging would have happened by borrowers," Naik said, adding that the kind of products NBFCs offer in urban areas have some or the other issue at present which will get resolved over a period of time and these lenders would then press the accelerator and grow these businesses.