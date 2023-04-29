US Bank Crisis: Ex-Treasury Secy Lawrence Summers criticizes First Republic resolution by regulators2 min read 29 Apr 2023, 02:13 AM IST
As per details, FRB hit by an exodus of deposits as concerns rose regarding lower-yielding assets and the need to pay more for its funding.
Amid the First Republic Bank crisis, former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers criticized US banking giants and regulators for not having already figured out a solution, reported Bloomberg.
