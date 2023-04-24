US bank deposits fall $76.2 billion, led by large institutions

US bank deposits fall $76.2 billion, led by large institutions2 min read 24 Apr 2023, 01:51 AM IST
Deposits decreased by $76.2 billion in the week ended April 12, according to seasonally adjusted data from the Federal Reserve
US bank deposits fell last week, indicating the financial system remains fragile after a string of bank failures.
Deposits decreased by $76.2 billion in the week ended April 12, according to seasonally adjusted data from the Federal Reserve out Friday. The drop was mostly at large and foreign institutions, but they also fell at small banks.
Meantime, commercial bank lending rose $13.8 billion in the period after increasing $10.2 billion in the prior week on a seasonally adjusted basis. On an unadjusted basis, loans and leases fell $9.3 billion.
The Fed’s report, known as H.8, provides an estimated weekly aggregate balance sheet for all commercial banks in the US. Economists are closely monitoring it to gauge credit conditions after several lenders, including Silicon Valley Bank, collapsed last month.
Lending is key to business growth and spending, and tighter loan standards are seen as an emerging headwind for the economy in the months ahead. However, it may help bring inflation down faster than previously expected, according to the latest Bloomberg survey of economists.
The data follow earnings reports this week from several regional banks, which said they expect to earn less from their loan businesses this year. KeyCorp and Fifth Third Bancorp were among those that cut their outlooks for net interest income, while the outlook at Zions Bancorp was lower than expected.
Even so, firms including Fifth Third and Truist Financial Corp. showed that the quarter’s most closely watched gauge — deposit levels — largely held steady at a time when customer withdrawals contributed to the collapse of three of their competitors.
Fed officials have commented that tighter credit conditions will help do their work, which could lessen the urgency or possibly necessity for further interest-rate hikes. Still, policymakers are expected to hike rates by a quarter point at their meeting next month as inflation remains far too high.