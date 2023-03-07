US banks are finally being forced to raise rates on deposits

CDs are just one piece of how banks fund themselves, but funding costs are broadly rising as the Federal Reserve hikes rates. The pressure is also evident in the fed funds market, where banks lend to one another for short periods. Rates there have risen to the highest since November 2007, and trading volume has reached seven-year highs. The three-month London interbank offered rate for dollar, a major global lending benchmark, surpassed 5% for the first time in more than 15 years on Monday.

