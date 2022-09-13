US banks lost a record $370 billion in deposits last quarter
The outflows will fuel a debate about how the Fed’s inflation-calming moves are going to play out in the banking system
Deposits at U.S. banks fell by a record $370 billion in the second quarter, the first decline since 2018.
Deposits fell to $19.563 trillion as of June 30, down from $19.932 trillion in March, according to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.
The outflow in the quarter isn’t a problem for banks, which are sitting on more deposits than they want. Deposits in the banking system usually stay relatively stable, but swelled by some $5 trillion in the past two years due to pandemic stimulus. Now, a series of Federal Reserve rate increases is taking some of that money out of the system, in part by decreasing demand for loans and increasing demand for government bonds.
When the Fed started increasing its benchmark rate this year, banks expected—and wanted—some customers to move their money to places offering higher interest payments, such as government bonds.
As recently as April, many analysts scoffed at the idea bank deposits could decline this year. But the Fed’s pace of rate increases has been faster than expected, and the effect on deposits is more pronounced.
The deposit outflows will fuel a debate about how the Fed’s moves to tighten monetary supply and slow the pace of inflation are going to play out in a banking system flooded with liquidity.
Stimulus programs during the pandemic nearly tripled the amount of reserves commercial banks hold at the Fed. The Fed wants to reduce those reserves as part of its efforts to take money out of the system, but only to an unknown floor that will keep markets liquid and functioning.
Some analysts expect the decline in customer deposits to spur banks to hold fewer reserves at the Fed. How fast that happens will carry implications for the Fed, including when it stops tightening and the ultimate size of its balance sheet.
Complicating forecasts is a $2.2 trillion Federal Reserve Bank of New York program where investors park cash, which has held steady despite rising rates. That money is largely coming from money-market funds. The reverse repo facility swelled during the pandemic, when overloaded banks started pushing their customers to put some of their deposits in money-market funds.
Many analysts thought money would drain out of the reverse-repo facility first. But so far the opposite has happened, and deposits declined, which could reduce bank reserves at the Fed faster than expected. That could prompt the Fed to stop tightening early next year, some economists have said.
“I think we’re a lot closer to the floor in reserves than the consensus," Mike Cloherty, the head of rates strategy at UBS, said at a panel discussion Friday hosted by the Bank Policy Institute.
Bill Nelson, the chief economist at BPI and a former Fed official on monetary supply, still thinks the reverse-repo program is likely to decline in the next year, giving the Fed more time. But, he says, the odds may be shifting.
“There’s definitely the prospect that we see a rapid deposit outflow," he said.