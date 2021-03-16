US banks will turn last year’s fear into this year’s profits
- As the economy improves, banks are expected to pare back the cash stockpiles they built up to cover pandemic-era loan losses
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
U.S. banks are sitting on a pile of cash that could turn into billions of dollars of profits.
In the coming months, banks are expected to free up tens of billions of dollars in reserves they set aside to cover soured loans—losses that still haven’t materialized a year into a pandemic that shut down swaths of the U.S. economy.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.