US Regulators seize Republic First Bancorp; Fulton Bank to take control of operations amid regional bank struggles
In a move to protect depositors, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) has appointed Fulton Bank, N.A. of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, to assume substantially all deposits and purchase most assets of the failed Republic First Bank, based in Philadelphia.
Lancaster-based Fulton Bank announced the acceptance of transitioning all deposits and purchasing most assets of the failed Republic First Bank, based in Philadelphia, on April 26, as per an official release. The move comes after the Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities closed down Republic First Bank on April 25 and appointed the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) as the receiver.