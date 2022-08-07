US weighs new rules for regional banks, complicating merger plans4 min read . Updated: 07 Aug 2022, 05:31 PM IST
The Fed and OCC are discussing requiring regional lenders to hold more long-term debt that can help absorb losses in a crisis
U.S. regulators are considering whether to require large regional banks to add to the financial cushions that protect them in times of crisis, a move that is slowing down some pending bank mergers.